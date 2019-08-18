Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Halbert Hargrove Russell Increased Position; As Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Stock Rose, Corecommodity Management Trimmed Holding

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65M shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 13,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 57,444 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 70,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 1.99 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 158,494 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 9,525 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 48,691 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Miller Howard Invests New York owns 57,432 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0% or 5,378 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation accumulated 10,960 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation has 6,102 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.45% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc has 12,830 shares. Profund Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 8,110 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 0.01% or 157,586 shares. 21,042 were reported by Lmr Prns Llp. Voloridge Investment Mngmt has 0.21% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 168,309 shares. Skba Management Lc, a California-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund owns 26,200 shares.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 7,373 shares to 13,757 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) by 60,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97 billion and $28.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 34,863 shares to 89,360 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.