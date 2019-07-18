Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Grandfield & Dodd Has Lowered Holding as Share Price Rose; Wetherby Asset Management Has Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $774,300

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 4,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,933 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12 million, down from 216,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 10.40 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 29/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE VALERIE CAPRONI IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE, MEANING IT CANNOT BE BROUGHT AGAIN; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 435 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81 million, down from 8,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $973.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $14.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1977.9. About 3.32 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is able to get to the bottom of any customer issue by sending Amazon executives one punctuation mark. via @CNBCMakeIt; 25/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy:; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Amazon’s Commercial Paper ‘A-1+’; 26/05/2018 – Orlando Police scramble to defend Amazon facial recognition pilot. Via @verge:; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s Criticism of Amazon: It’s Personal; 08/03/2018 – Is this the future of Amazon? ����; 03/05/2018 – PetSmart’s Notes Set New Lows as Amazon Moves Into Pet Products; 09/05/2018 – Parks Associates: 28% of U.S. Broadband Households Are Familiar With Amazon Alexa; 30/05/2018 – Bitglass 2018 Report: Cloud Security Adoption Trails Cloud Usage, Leaving Two Thirds of Organizations Vulnerable; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed GREAT SCOOP by @jldastin

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,467 shares to 14,281 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westpac Bkg Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 19,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa invested in 12,810 shares or 2.57% of the stock. Garrison Bradford Assocs holds 2.52% or 1,667 shares in its portfolio. Sadoff Invest Management Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Corvex Mgmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 26,500 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd reported 24,511 shares. 1,242 were reported by Cutter Brokerage Inc. Vanguard Gru reported 2.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bragg Financial Advsrs owns 3,225 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Company reported 33,500 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com owns 232,304 shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. Capstone Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.15% or 8,993 shares. Ledyard National Bank stated it has 1.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 1.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 4.05% or 29,856 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 6,781 shares stake.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 93.65 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.09 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garland Capital, Washington-based fund reported 51,017 shares. Bartlett Lc accumulated 339,925 shares. Davidson Invest Advsrs holds 3,768 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt holds 0.54% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 6,972 shares. Bluestein R H Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Berkley W R Corp has 5.74% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 308,650 shares. Berkshire Money Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.41% or 45,709 shares. Community State Bank Na holds 116,859 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0.33% or 51,633 shares. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 7,810 shares. California-based Karp Management has invested 0.65% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Navellier Associate owns 5,784 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Element Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 6,971 shares.