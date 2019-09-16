Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Grandfield & Dodd Decreased Position by $497,420 as Stock Value Declined; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Its Position in Hudbay Minerals (HBM) by $1.20 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 6,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 205,388 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.74M, down from 211,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $73.73. About 17.39 million shares traded or 61.82% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 239,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 5.11M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.70 million, up from 4.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.97. About 555,390 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 6,060 shares to 92,992 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 544,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomasville Commercial Bank reported 0.87% stake. Pure Advisors Inc stated it has 2,906 shares. Peninsula Asset Mgmt Inc reported 26,452 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 40,325 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp New York owns 9,333 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. 25,424 are owned by Parkside Financial Bank And Tru. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 11,419 shares. Brookstone Mngmt reported 0.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Verity Verity Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 196,795 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc reported 26,446 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Co holds 2.76% or 99,065 shares in its portfolio. 3,967 were accumulated by Dillon. Mason Street Advisors stated it has 0.98% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). American Int invested in 1.85% or 5.98M shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 20.26 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $490.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19,375 shares to 163,875 shares, valued at $27.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 47,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,900 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

