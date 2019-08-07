Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Grandfield & Dodd Has Cut Its Holding; As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Rose, Daiwa Securities Group Has Cut Stake by $532,416

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 4,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 211,933 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12 million, down from 216,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $70.03. About 5.58M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO GROW NORTH AM/ASIA MANUFACTURING FIVEFOLD; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 2,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 9,857 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 12,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $234.8. About 329,183 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $960.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 2,900 shares to 86,932 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 2,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macerich (NYSE:MAC) by 590,435 shares to 2.48 million shares, valued at $107.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 9,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

