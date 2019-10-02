Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Goodman Financial Raised Stake by $554,952; Maltese Capital Management Stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Trimmed by $2.10 Million

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (IBCP) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 99,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The institutional investor held 900,134 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.61M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $469.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 62,185 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 44.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp bought 7,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 23,689 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, up from 16,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $67.19. About 11.89 million shares traded or 12.08% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ALBERS RETIREMENT IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3.87 million are owned by C Worldwide Holding A S. 64,061 were reported by Jacobs And Com Ca. Meridian Mngmt accumulated 8,986 shares. Hollencrest stated it has 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Community Bank & Trust Na owns 122,258 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Llc owns 28,009 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 298,088 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood White reported 112,407 shares. Kistler reported 1.75% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Castleark Management Ltd Llc reported 0.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Howe And Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 46,610 shares. 4,841 are owned by Copeland Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Pettee Invsts Incorporated stated it has 66,010 shares or 3.21% of all its holdings. Sather Group reported 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99M and $199.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton (NYSE:DHI) by 30,513 shares to 148,262 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,905 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.25 million for 10.44 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 15,700 shares to 55,700 shares, valued at $11.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Victory Cap Hldgs Inc by 348,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 721,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp.

Since September 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $19,565 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold IBCP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.65 million shares or 6.57% less from 17.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 0% or 7,152 shares. 163,309 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Communication. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 54,312 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc owns 1,290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 315,852 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 154,533 shares. Globeflex Cap LP accumulated 0.1% or 21,278 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) or 125,419 shares. Arrowstreet Lp reported 58,655 shares. Wedge L LP Nc owns 55,604 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 1.33% or 328,440 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Moreover, Principal Financial Gp has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 204,267 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc holds 1,800 shares.