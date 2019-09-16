Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Goodman Financial Has Raised Position; Horace Mann Educators N (HMN) Holder Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Cut Stake by $341,840 as Stock Rose

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 44.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp bought 7,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 23,689 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, up from 16,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 7.34M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (HMN) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 8,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 5,715 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $230,000, down from 14,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators Corp N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 155,574 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has risen 0.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell Scho; 04/05/2018 – Horace Mann Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Shaheen Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at May 23 Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: H. Wade Reece Appointed as Vice Chairman of Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horace Mann Educators Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMN); 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q REV. $295.5M; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORP – APPROVED A 3.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, WHICH WILL INCREASE TO $0.285 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Increases Qtrly Div by 3.6%; 07/03/2018 Horace Mann Increases Quarterly Dividend by 3.6%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 1.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson owns 10,603 shares. Zacks Inv has invested 1.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Legal & General Public Ltd Company invested in 25.03M shares or 1.03% of the stock. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 2,896 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 31,487 are held by Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Stewart Patten Communications Limited Liability holds 61,364 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Co owns 320,873 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Llc holds 10,910 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 21,069 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Chilton Capital Mgmt Llc holds 1.21% or 184,269 shares. Raub Brock Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Checchi Advisers holds 28,971 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Llc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, L And S Advsr Incorporated has 0.58% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 57,537 shares.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $199.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN) by 4,939 shares to 101,188 shares, valued at $8.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 7,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,601 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold HMN shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 39.92 million shares or 0.18% more from 39.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.01% or 6,539 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust holds 0.01% or 1.36M shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 5,543 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.05% or 3.35 million shares. Bridgeway Capital Management holds 201,950 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc owns 0% invested in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) for 8,456 shares. Mesirow Fin Mgmt invested in 1.17% or 187,645 shares. Smithfield Communications invested in 0% or 70 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) for 1,480 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) for 2.09M shares. Moreover, Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 23,813 shares. Franklin Res accumulated 2.68M shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 63,840 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 74,981 shares in its portfolio.