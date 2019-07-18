Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Raised Stake by $5.37 Million as Share Price Rose; Hikari Power LTD Has Trimmed Position in Sanofi (SNY) as Stock Declined

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 67,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 283,750 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.93 million, up from 216,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.48. About 7.12M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 48.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 65,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,190 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, down from 137,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 697,117 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 27/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS CONFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, SEES GROWTH IN H2; 18/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Aubagio Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 2%; 29/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces EMA Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 12/04/2018 – SANOFI TO INVEST €350M IN CANADIAN VACCINE FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 13/04/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ADVENT ARE SAID TO COMPETE FOR SANOFI’S ZENTIVA; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi 1Q Oper Pft EUR1.20B; 08/03/2018 – Evotec and Sanofi in exclusive talks to create an Evotec-led Infectious Disease open innovation R&D platform; 16/04/2018 – COOPER-VEMEDIA ACQUIRES PRODUCT PORTFOLIO FROM SANOFI; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.11 million shares to 3.21M shares, valued at $256.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 1625 On Semiconductor 15.10.2023 (Prn) by 1.10M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.50 million shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15,340 shares to 290,960 shares, valued at $40.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA) by 7 shares in the quarter, for a total of 743 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

