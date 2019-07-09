Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Raised Holding; Beese Fulmer Investment Management Raised Its Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) by $5.75 Million

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 27.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 269,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.27 million, up from 996,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 6.92 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 17.75 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $506.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 33,827 shares to 395,608 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mngmt Sa, a France-based fund reported 130,483 shares. Focused Wealth Inc reported 18,556 shares stake. Kidder Stephen W reported 14,150 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Com Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 4,465 shares. Duncker Streett & invested in 55,974 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Hedeker Wealth Limited Co stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 4.20 million shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Westend Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 673,554 shares. United Kingdom-based Guinness Asset Mngmt has invested 4.91% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 2.84M shares. 441,585 are owned by National Insurance Com Tx. Montag A & Assoc Inc accumulated 1.57% or 314,000 shares. The Maine-based Bangor Comml Bank has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 13,938 were reported by Fcg Advsr Ltd Llc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

