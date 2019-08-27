Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake by $469,200 as Share Value Declined; Brigade Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in Constellium Nv (CSTM)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 158,138 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, down from 164,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $67.85. About 7.29M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 364,439 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trecora Res (NYSE:TREC) by 62,131 shares to 690,013 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 262,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 705,000 shares, and cut its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD).

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,951 shares to 231,999 shares, valued at $25.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM) by 5,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,916 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge And Cox holds 0.01% or 123,711 shares in its portfolio. James Rech Incorporated owns 156,820 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 4.76M shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.00M shares. Matrix Asset Ny stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 0.59% or 75,667 shares in its portfolio. Schwartz Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 69,188 shares. Old Point N A stated it has 3.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Oh holds 18,420 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Lc holds 0.73% or 38,292 shares. Kempen Management Nv invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 0.49% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 308,268 shares. 33,573 were accumulated by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Ltd Co. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability invested in 0.59% or 38,767 shares. Ims Cap Management holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,185 shares.

