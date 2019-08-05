Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder First Allied Advisory Services Raised Its Stake; Bares Capital Management Holds Stake in Guidewire Software (GWRE)

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 338,233 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.86M, up from 329,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $101.59. About 543,734 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 11,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 186,480 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.06 million, up from 175,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 21.38M shares traded or 107.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guidewire Counts On Platform Partners For Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Guidewire Software, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guidewire Software Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Alfa Insurance Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform to Modernize its Core Operations – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Western National Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform to Transform Core Operations and Digital Engagement – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 756,597 shares to 4.49M shares, valued at $230.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comscore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 338,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.19M shares, and cut its stake in Box Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEP) by 27,899 shares to 63,969 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FHLC) by 98,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,040 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

