Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Financial Architects Increased Stake; Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) Stock Price Rose While Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Lifted by $302,492 Its Holding

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 6,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 100,332 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.78M, up from 93,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 622,597 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO REPORTS FINAL FDA APPROVAL & PLANNED LAUNCH FOR STORE B; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Net $81M; 11/04/2018 – Perrigo Launches Novel Omeprazole Orally Disintegrating Tablet to Treat Frequent Heartburn; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LAUNCHES A GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE® CREAM (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL CREAM, USP, 0.01%); 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO SAYS NEW CREDIT AGREEMENTS PROVIDE FOR $1.0 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT, EUR350 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN FINANCING; 03/05/2018 – Perrigo Announces Quarterly Dividend

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3477.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 22,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 22,968 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,060 shares to 200 shares, valued at $27,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 3,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB).

