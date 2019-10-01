Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Exane Derivatives Has Increased Its Stake by $237.41 Million as Market Value Declined; Beaconlight Capital Position in Agilent Technologies (Call) (A) Cut by $7.68 Million

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (A) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 103,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 104,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79 million, down from 208,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $76.1. About 172,681 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A); 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 18/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Files Second Civil Action to Protect Intellectual Property; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TO ACQUIRE ULTRA SCIENTIFIC ASSETS: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson; 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 21.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 3,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 17,741 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36B, up from 14,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $296.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $70.01. About 1.53M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $382.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 182,574 shares to 401,874 shares, valued at $22.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Olin Corp (Call) (NYSE:OLN) by 39,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.15M for 22.12 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

