Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Etrade Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $358,112 as Stock Value Declined; Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Raised Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $508,144

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 4,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 46,922 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, up from 42,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $67.79. About 5.94 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 1,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 24,368 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.87 million, up from 22,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $371.32. About 1.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts as margins, sales grow; 18/05/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON NEWS REPORTS OUT OF CUBA FOLLOWING 737 CRASH; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 09/03/2018 – Boeing is targeting operating cashflow of $15 billion and combined research & development and capital expenditure of $5.9 billion this year; 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE: Boeing shakes up defense business again; Strianese to leave L3 board; Update from the U.K.; and more; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS; 31/05/2018 – Workers to vote on “micro union” at Boeing South Carolina plant; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s Gain Leads Dow as Forecast Boost Eases Trade-War Alarms; 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 32,893 shares to 12,045 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 11,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,055 shares, and cut its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

