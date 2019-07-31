Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Eastern Bank Lowered Stake; Mastec (MTZ) Shareholder Coe Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 4,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,391 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.78M, down from 237,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 6.62 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 7,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,769 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 61,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 739,002 shares traded or 14.02% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Apple, Chevron, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 28, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers May Be Moving Out of Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 7,072 shares to 224,335 shares, valued at $14.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 36,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22B for 24.79 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,538 shares. Btim reported 471,667 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Company Ma has invested 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 900,639 are held by Zacks Investment. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 1.22% stake. 15,593 were reported by Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability. 11,084 are owned by Cahill Fincl. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 19,101 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank accumulated 0.79% or 115,569 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America, New York-based fund reported 12,218 shares. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 272,199 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Mngmt holds 45,452 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. American Tx accumulated 1.1% or 258,404 shares. Sentinel Tru Communications Lba has 9,761 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Com has invested 1.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52,141 are held by Daruma Capital Management Limited Co. Alyeska Inv Group Limited Partnership holds 0.63% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 945,978 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Co stated it has 405,585 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.02% or 552,027 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 5,299 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 11,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 2.80M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld owns 117,297 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 84,813 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Lc Delaware invested in 0.01% or 1,672 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 4,843 are held by Intrust Bankshares Na. Dana Invest Advsr Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Axa holds 0.02% or 126,989 shares. 528 were accumulated by First Interstate Fincl Bank.

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MasTec’s (NYSE:MTZ) Shareholders Feel About Its 104% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Twst.com published: “MasTec Inc.: MasTec Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MasTec Senior Management to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference in Boston – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $83.15M for 12.23 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 91.23% EPS growth.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,582 shares to 4,254 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,010 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).