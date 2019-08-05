Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Drexel Morgan & Company Has Raised Its Stake by $429,600; As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Cut Its Holding

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 5,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 33,680 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 28,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $296.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $70.11. About 13.35 million shares traded or 29.26% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 8,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $132.51. About 32.17 million shares traded or 32.31% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aircastle Ltd. (NYSE:AYR) by 20,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $607,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 26,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57M and $112.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.