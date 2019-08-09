Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Cypress Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Declined; Atlanta Capital Management Co Cut Its Stake in Unifirst Mass (UNF) by $983,943

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass (UNF) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 6,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 253,798 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.96 million, down from 260,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 38,386 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP – TAX REFORM & $146.0 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.66 BLN TO $1.67 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 6,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 42,109 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, down from 48,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 7.10 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ALBERS RETIREMENT IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,150 shares to 9,175 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Invest Management Limited Liability Corp reported 18,607 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Edge Wealth Management Ltd Com has 0.22% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gradient Investments Lc reported 0.71% stake. 50,907 were reported by Ntv Asset Ltd Liability. Hyman Charles D stated it has 1.44% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Donaldson Mngmt has 2.16% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 300,533 shares. Asset Strategies, a New York-based fund reported 20,520 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 441,658 shares or 0.51% of the stock. The New York-based Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lederer And Associates Invest Counsel Ca has 20,743 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.59% or 9,778 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 19,712 shares. 2,816 are held by Summit Fincl Strategies. Matrix Asset Advsrs New York holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 88,141 shares. 1,005 were reported by Laurion Cap Mgmt L P.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 22,518 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $121.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 58,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.10M shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $788,405 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold UNF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 5.48% less from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Et Al owns 5,775 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Reinhart Prns owns 14,096 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Parametrica Management stated it has 0.68% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Kbc Grp Nv has 0% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% or 2,300 shares. Blackrock has 2.23 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 84,041 shares. Burney holds 9,283 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc has 0.09% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 220,955 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Management reported 11,036 shares stake. Fil Limited owns 0% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 4,590 shares. New South Cap Mngmt, Tennessee-based fund reported 157,350 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 1 shares.

Analysts await UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, down 4.85% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.06 per share. UNF’s profit will be $37.24 million for 25.03 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by UniFirst Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.33% negative EPS growth.

