Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Coldstream Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; As German American Banc (GABC) Valuation Declined, Opus Capital Group Trimmed Stake

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in German American Banc (GABC) by 55.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 37,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,983 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 67,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in German American Banc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $761.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $30.48. About 92,317 shares traded or 54.12% up from the average. German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) has declined 16.93% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GABC News: 30/04/2018 – German American Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – AFTER DEAL COMPLETION, ANTICIPATED THAT A BOARD MEMBER OF FIRST SECURITY WILL BE JOINING BOARD OF GERMAN AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – German American Bancorp, Inc. and First Security, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement; 14/03/2018 German American Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN – MICHAEL BECKWITH, PRESIDENT & CEO OF FIRST SECURITY, WILL ASSUME NEWLY ESTABLISHED ROLE OF KENTUCKY DIVISIONAL PRESIDENT; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO GERMAN AMERICAN’S EPS DURING 12 MONTHS FOLLOWING COMPLETION; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS A VALUE OF $40.00 PER FIRST SECURITY COMMON SHARE; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, & FIRST SECURITY, REPORT MERGER PACT; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS AN AGGREGATE INDICATED VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $101.0 MLN

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 7,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,081 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, up from 62,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $75.72. About 10.11M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.48 per share. GABC’s profit will be $14.00M for 13.61 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by German American Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

