Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Capital Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding; Financial Architects Lowered Its Stake in Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) by $856,072

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) by 96.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 15,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34,000, down from 15,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.7. About 47,133 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $67.58. About 8.43 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt holds 0.06% or 11,200 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 198,512 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Blackrock Incorporated invested in 1.28M shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Monarch Partners Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 15,673 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 108 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advisors accumulated 58,283 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 24,497 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 80,373 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated has 47,399 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Co owns 9,811 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cordasco Network accumulated 1,415 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 7,810 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,378 shares to 14,378 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Limited Liability invested 1.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Guardian Invest Mngmt holds 3.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 45,673 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank has 1.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sol Cap Mngmt owns 11,995 shares. Barton Investment Mgmt reported 31,279 shares. Boltwood Capital holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 37,478 shares. Steinberg Asset Management invested in 0.28% or 24,266 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 0.18% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 42,448 shares. Barbara Oil holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 45,000 shares. Lafayette Invests Inc invested in 78,730 shares or 2.34% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) invested in 0.2% or 5,816 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 457,501 shares. Vista Inc invested in 0.06% or 3,730 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank owns 133,754 shares.