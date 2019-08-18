Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Capital Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position by $383,840; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Btc Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $395,477

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 6,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 132,664 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84 million, down from 139,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 11.57 million shares traded or 7.14% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association holds 0.47% or 3.10M shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.94M shares. Century stated it has 13.30M shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Heritage Invsts Management invested 1.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mcrae Mngmt Inc holds 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 8,600 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Management invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northeast Inv Mgmt holds 0.14% or 27,819 shares in its portfolio. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc owns 25,985 shares. Paloma Company reported 3,760 shares. Philadelphia Trust stated it has 566,274 shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. Sather Fin Group reported 5,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 2.81M shares. Argi Invest Ser Ltd Liability Co holds 0.19% or 56,772 shares in its portfolio. De Burlo Group Inc invested in 49,365 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Garde Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,899 shares to 53,621 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 13,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

