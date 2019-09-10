Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Capital Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake as Market Value Declined; As Pros Holdings (PRO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $591,990

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38 million, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $62.98. About 702,062 shares traded or 42.78% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $71.49. About 10.45M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mngmt Grp has invested 0.48% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Liability reported 20,197 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cap Advsr Inc Ok has 12.9% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.49M shares. 168,448 were reported by Captrust Financial. Rmb Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd reported 0.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fiduciary Co owns 840,829 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Sit Investment Associate Incorporated holds 0.03% or 13,175 shares. New England & Retirement stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Accredited Invsts stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hutchinson Mgmt Ca stated it has 2.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 2.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 279,055 shares. 15.16 million are held by Swiss National Bank. Covington Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 457,501 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.72B for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,264 shares to 16,171 shares, valued at $28.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 89,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU).

