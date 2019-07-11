Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Capital Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake as Share Value Rose; Logmein (LOGM) Shareholder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Cut Holding

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $74.83. About 259,954 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.51. About 7.29M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.77 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamlin Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 493,412 shares. 206,750 are held by Allstate Corporation. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 96,200 shares. Northrock Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 9,797 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 81,542 shares. 24,241 are held by Somerset Tru. Moreover, Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2.63% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id has 0.36% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 46,206 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Co holds 2,867 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability Corp owns 261,154 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 0.95% or 769,909 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Lc invested 0.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brookstone Cap Mngmt invested in 0.33% or 62,100 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust holds 105,417 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Capwealth Advsr Lc holds 4,308 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon’s West Qurna 1 oilfield production up to 465K bbl/day, Iraq says – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon may exit stakes in offshore Norwegian fields – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon slides as earnings, revenues disappoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 120,016 shares to 238,225 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 10.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And Co has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 56,799 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Filament Lc accumulated 0.15% or 5,446 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0% or 189 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company reported 64 shares stake. American Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 1.68% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Vanguard Group invested in 4.69 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Washington Tru Commerce stated it has 8,000 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 327,487 shares. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Lp, a New York-based fund reported 13,676 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Fil Ltd owns 121,240 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 31,700 shares.