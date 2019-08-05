Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Capital Investment Counsel Cut Stake by $383,840; As Netapp (NTAP) Share Price Declined, Zacks Investment Management Decreased Position

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 28.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 67,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 168,178 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66 million, down from 235,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 20.22% or $11.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 17.34M shares traded or 537.73% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 21.38M shares traded or 107.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 9,222 shares to 82,005 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 61,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.42M for 16.21 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives accumulated 11 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Com invested 0.06% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Thomas White invested in 15,999 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.05% or 46,000 shares. 229,338 are owned by Bridgewater Associate L P. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 27,113 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al invested 0.02% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Moreover, Synovus Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Segment Wealth, a Texas-based fund reported 2,955 shares. 122,134 were accumulated by Mackenzie Fincl. The France-based Capital Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.03% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Bb&T Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 5,989 shares. Chevy Chase accumulated 205,947 shares. 18,459 were reported by Argent Capital Management Ltd Llc. Seizert Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.97% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).