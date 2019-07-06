Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Capital Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding by $383,840 as Valuation Rose; Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake Has Boosted by Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 5,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,748 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 15,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 2.28 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: NON-MINING SPEND INCREASE LARGEST SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 6.22 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.11B for 19.42 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10.19 million were reported by Fayez Sarofim And. Marco Investment Mngmt Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 75,544 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Inc reported 171,718 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Farmers Bank & Trust accumulated 4.2% or 95,389 shares. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 33,748 shares. White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 33,580 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 16,954 shares. Beck Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 14,814 shares. Buckhead Ltd Co holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 107,302 shares. Haverford Finance owns 69,859 shares. Tiemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 1.05% or 17,055 shares in its portfolio. Meritage Port Mngmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Community National Bank Of Raymore, a Missouri-based fund reported 30,946 shares. Moody Bancshares Tru Division holds 288,613 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Peavine Cap Llc owns 11,813 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtnrs accumulated 0.71% or 4.90M shares. Coho Prtn holds 4.46% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.80M shares. Whitnell reported 500 shares stake. Pershing Square Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 9.32 million shares. Illinois-based Lodestar Counsel Ltd Il has invested 3.45% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership accumulated 9,900 shares. South Dakota Council has invested 0.36% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt reported 5,842 shares. Thomas White Int holds 0.2% or 10,109 shares in its portfolio. Biondo Invest Advisors Llc owns 58,980 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 287 shares. Third Avenue Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 276,136 shares or 2.28% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Lc has 357 shares. Advsrs Preferred Ltd has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 1.10M shares or 0.32% of its portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.