Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Calamos Wealth Management Lifted Its Position; Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Position Maintained by Benin Management Corp

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 9,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 41,783 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, up from 32,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $71.34. About 6.51 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 08/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $48.69. About 614,545 shares traded or 5.25% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 16/03/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS – COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO USE PHILIPS BRAND UNDER EXISTING LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH ROYAL PHILIPS; 05/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – JAN HOMMEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD AS OF SAME DATE; 07/05/2018 – Philips Lighting at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By ABN AMRO Today; 17/04/2018 – Philips Introduces New SpeechExec Enterprise Dictation and Transcription Software; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: PHILIPS LIGHTING NORTH AMERICA v. WANGS ALLIANCE CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1526 – 2018-04-18; 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – FY NET PROFIT: EUR 150 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Philips collaborates with two Boston-based academic medical centers to advance digital pathology adoption across the U.S; 23/05/2018 – TPV TECH: UNIT, PHILIPS ENTER INTO TRADEMARK LICENSING PACT; 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – PROPOSED DIVIDEND: EUR 1.00 PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – Ahold Delhaize urged to put poison pill decision to vote

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Upstream Segment Will Continue to Drive Growth for XOM Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas oil refineries cut rates after storm – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd owns 311,958 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 1.3% or 1.02 million shares. Lipe Dalton accumulated 5,520 shares. Cincinnati Ins holds 1.29M shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corp accumulated 2,802 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lynch Assocs In, a Indiana-based fund reported 111,500 shares. Iowa Fincl Bank invested in 1.98% or 58,053 shares. Nexus Invest Mngmt Inc reported 9,332 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co holds 1.35% or 67,461 shares. Wellington Shields And Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 42,771 shares. Btim Corporation invested in 0.47% or 467,890 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 57,183 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 161,756 are held by Ar Asset Inc. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Com owns 82,326 shares.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $741.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 21,224 shares to 99,208 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 16,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,162 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Philips completes acquisition of Carestream Healthâ€™s Healthcare Information Systems business in majority of relevant countries – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Carestream Health to Sell Its Healthcare IT Business to Philips – Business Wire” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Royal Philips Named Top Place to Work on Forbesâ€™ â€œAmericaâ€™s Best Employers of 2019â€ List for 5th Year – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.