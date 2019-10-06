Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Upped Its Position by $492,100 as Stock Value Declined; Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $486,000 as Stock Declined

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 6,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 57,159 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38 million, up from 50,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 27.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The hedge fund held 15,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, down from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $82.34. About 487,096 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO LOOKING `AGGRESSIVELY’ AT POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED DIVESTITURE FROM HAECO SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CO. LTD; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS 20% BOOST TO QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the Bernstein Thirty-Fourth Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV BY 20%; 21/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS CONSTRUCTION OF GLOBAL DIGITAL LOGISTICS CENTER; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $999.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinsale Cap Group Inc by 16,138 shares to 32,486 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 70,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,779 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

