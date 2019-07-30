Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Raised Position; Cim Stake in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Has Raised as Market Valuation Rose

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 163.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 13,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,763 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 8,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 3.43M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $140.78. About 357,773 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ExxonMobil (XOM) Increases Synthetic Base Stock Production Capacity, While Strengthening Supply Chain Network – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “This Is the Reason I Wonâ€™t Buy Exxon Mobil Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Strange: Bullish CYBR Analysts Actually See -7.78% Downside – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CyberArk Software Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CyberArk +7.7% on beats, upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.