Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Broderick Brian C Has Trimmed Position by $901,680; Citigroup (C) Holding Has Upped by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 11,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,343 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 65,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 9,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 44,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/03/2018 – Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 20/04/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup — Letter; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – PETRA DIAMONDS LTD PDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP TOTAL REVENUE $18.87 BLN, UP 3 PCT; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 14,673 shares to 31,136 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 8,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “This Is the Reason I Wonâ€™t Buy Exxon Mobil Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ExxonMobil Making a Strategic Mistake? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bontempo Ohly Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 39,833 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability has invested 0.25% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0.39% or 32.67 million shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital Management Incorporated has 2.13% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 2.27 million are owned by Glenmede Na. Moreover, Cheviot Value Ltd Llc has 1.32% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Barry Investment Advisors Limited Co reported 37,653 shares stake. Sigma Investment Counselors Incorporated stated it has 0.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 37,149 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs has 0.45% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stratos Wealth Limited holds 0.58% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 158,350 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Co has invested 2.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 10,150 shares. Fort Point Cap Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,841 shares stake. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability owns 0.14% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,023 shares.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,412 shares to 3,879 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 17,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,852 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va has 181,375 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Corsair Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.75% or 39,105 shares. Tctc Limited Com reported 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.33% or 297,208 shares. Hl Fincl Ser holds 111,081 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested 1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Advisory Network Ltd Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 25,694 shares. Addison Co owns 9,045 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oakbrook Invests Lc has 0.41% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 109,500 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Independent Invsts has 0.35% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fayez Sarofim And reported 14,906 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.1% or 587,441 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. The insider Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343.