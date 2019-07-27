Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Broderick Brian C Has Decreased Its Holding; Bain Capital Investors Cut Genpact Limited (G) Position by $297.51 Million

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 11,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,343 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 65,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 32.04M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, down from 40.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.41. About 1.25M shares traded or 16.47% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,487 shares to 10,474 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 8,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Judge says Rhode Island’s climate change lawsuit can proceed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

