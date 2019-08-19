Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Bridgecreek Investment Management Raised Its Stake by $566,000 as Market Value Declined; Sequoia Financial Advisors Has Boosted Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $934,178

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 51.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 17,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 51,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 34,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 854,375 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 7,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 63,872 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, up from 56,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $68.99. About 28,543 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Medtronic & Novo Nordisk – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 44,326 shares to 9,285 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 72,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,710 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV).

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 280 shares to 12,515 shares, valued at $22.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Trust Emerg Mkt Etf (DEM) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,975 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) – Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.