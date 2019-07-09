Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Raised Its Position; Posco (PKX) Shareholder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Holding

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Posco (PKX) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.02 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.61 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Posco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.51. About 102,739 shares traded. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has declined 41.84% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKX News: 28/05/2018 – GALAXY REPORTS NON-BINDING PACT W/ POSCO TO SELL TENEMENTS; 23/03/2018 – SEOUL — Posco is striking deals with local companies in Chile, Australia and China to boost production of battery materials for electric vehicles as it diversifies its business amid headwinds in its mainstay steel business such as new U.S. tariffs; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 24/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S POSCO REVISES UP 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TARGET TO 63 TRLN WON FROM 61.9 TRLN WON; 09/03/2018 CORFO NAMES MOLYMET, SAMSUNG, POSCO AND SICHUAN FOR PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Posco Sends RFP for Possible U.S. Dollar Bond Sale; 28/05/2018 – Australia’s Galaxy Resources to sell package of land in Argentina to POSCO for $280 mln; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Lukoil, Exits Posco; 23/03/2018 – Posco looks for charge from electric vehicle batteries; 24/04/2018 – POSCO 1Q Net KRW768.70B Vs KRW839.60B

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 7,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,872 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, up from 56,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 7.09M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30,600 shares to 483,340 shares, valued at $25.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,422 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

