Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Birinyi Associates Increased Position by $1.48 Million as Share Price Rose; New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Shareholder Kames Capital Plc Has Decreased Holding by $6.80 Million as Valuation Declined

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 37.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 424,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 695,434 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.37. About 2.92M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500.

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 170.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 18,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,250 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 7.66M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 3,250 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,691 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity. Saltzman David bought 14,174 shares worth $236,139. $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was bought by Sloves Andrew on Tuesday, May 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

