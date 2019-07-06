Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Birinyi Associates Has Increased Stake; Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Stake Held by Fpr Partners Llc

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 170.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 18,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,250 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 6.88 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 40.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 7.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24.64M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272.48M, up from 17.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 2.35M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 48.27% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ Debt Rating On Grupo Televisa; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO FOCUS ON EXPANDING SKY OPS OUTSIDE MEXICO: ANGOITIA; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 27/04/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says considering cable division spin-off; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q REV. MXN22.81B, EST. MXN23.22B; 27/04/2018 – MEXICAN BROADCASTER TELEVISA SAYS STILL CONSIDERING SPINNING OFF ASSETS, PARTICULARLY CABLE DIVISION, WILL LIKELY CONCLUDE PROCESS THIS YEAR; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q NET INCOME MXN677.6M, EST. MXN1.58B; 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders an; 27/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS ‘BBB+’ DEBT RATING ON GRUPO TELEVISA

More notable recent Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “AT&T Changes Its Strategy to Take on Netflix – The Motley Fool” on June 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “AT&T Isn’t the Only Pay-TV Company Getting Rid of Low-Value Customers – The Motley Fool” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: The Search Continues – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Suggests It’s 34% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “WWE Goes Back To The ‘Attitude Era’ To Try And Freshen Up Sagging TV Ratings – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.76 million shares to 27.33 million shares, valued at $546.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 348,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Antitrust Regulators Are Preparing an Investigation Into Big Tech: What Investors Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Royal Dutch Shell, Valero Energy, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and TOTAL – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon’s $53B Iraq deal hit by snags – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,950 shares to 48,450 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,450 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).