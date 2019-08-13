Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Lifted Its Position by $1.24 Million as Share Price Declined; As Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Share Price Declined, First American Bank Has Upped Position by $331,960

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 15,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 85,235 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89M, up from 69,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $70.32. About 9.38 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B

First American Bank increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 110,460 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, up from 102,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.23. About 9.07M shares traded or 44.95% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q EBITDA $658M, EST. $660.1M; 15/03/2018 – BP seeking buyers for stake in ageing Egyptian business; 16/04/2018 – BP U.S. LOWER 48 OPERATING COSTS SHOULD REMAIN SAME: LOONEY; 18/05/2018 – Dmitry Zhdannikov: Exclusive: BP chief sees shale, OPEC cooling oil markets.Bob Dudley speaks to Reuters about global economy a; 20/03/2018 – SUSAN DIO NAMED CHAIRMAN & PRESIDENT OF BP AMERICA; 15/03/2018 – EIB BOARD APPROVES 932 MILLION EUROS IN FINANCING FOR TRANS-ANATOLIAN PIPELINE; 26/03/2018 – BP SEES STARTING UP 6 MAJOR PROJECTS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Oil prices are looking ‘frothy’ and could lead to a correction, BP finance chief says; 21/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE -BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First American Aggressive (Prn) by 168,302 shares to 688,205 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lily & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,617 shares, and cut its stake in Primecap.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT) by 4,022 shares to 52,201 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 83,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,441 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi.