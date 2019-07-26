Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Benin Management Raised Stake; Nwi Management LP Has Lowered Boyd Gaming (BYD) Holding by $1.01 Million

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 322,500 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82M, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 607,589 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $74.75. About 3.29M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 600,000 shares to 2.43M shares, valued at $62.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NYSE:CRM) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL).

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,250 shares to 71,385 shares, valued at $11.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,055 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).