Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Bartlett & Co Has Lowered Stake by $1.40 Million; As Dycom Inds (DY) Stock Price Rose, Holder Peconic Partners Cut by $1.71 Million Its Position

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 67.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 451,096 shares traded or 26.97% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 17,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 339,925 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.47 million, down from 357,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.56. About 9.85M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.81B for 18.84 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Trust Bancshares holds 0.77% or 213,475 shares in its portfolio. Lipe Dalton holds 5,520 shares. Bridgeway Capital Inc owns 173,637 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Puzo Michael J owns 55,060 shares. Enterprise Fincl Svcs holds 0.59% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 33,403 shares. 16,344 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Golub Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 26,544 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Co accumulated 186,251 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Heathbridge Cap Management stated it has 7,650 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Forbes J M And Co Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 117,704 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware accumulated 1.15% or 88,079 shares. Meridian Mgmt holds 9,586 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Moreover, Essex Fin Inc has 2.7% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 110,700 shares. 1St Source National Bank has invested 0.67% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tokio Marine Asset has invested 0.81% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 40,344 shares to 97,081 shares, valued at $970,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intermediate Term Cor (VCIT) by 47,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,350 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Reit Inc (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 282,833 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aristotle Boston Limited Co invested in 0.94% or 397,155 shares. Mackay Shields holds 466,000 shares. Ftb Inc holds 22,875 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Lonestar Capital invested in 1.17% or 100,000 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies owns 0.06% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 9,800 shares. 101,760 are held by Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corp. Art Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Nomura Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Buckingham Capital Mgmt invested in 157,984 shares or 0.69% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) or 419,315 shares. Citigroup reported 5,896 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). 12,268 are held by Redmond Asset Management Ltd Co.