Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Barry Investment Advisors Cut Holding; Portolan Capital Management Position in Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Has Decreased by $748,230

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (DLTR) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 7,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,710 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, down from 47,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $101.49. About 1.81 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,653 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 6.62M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 28.19 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qad Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 13,749 shares to 356,420 shares, valued at $15.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 25,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 622,113 shares, and has risen its stake in E.L.F. Beauty Inc..

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 24.79 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Barry Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $681.59 million and $319.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 16,802 shares to 293,246 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 21,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

