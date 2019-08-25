Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Azimuth Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $972,400 as Stock Price Declined; Horseman Capital Management LTD Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 12,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 243,305 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.66 million, up from 231,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.37 million shares traded or 40.40% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Composite PMI: Summary; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 24/04/2018 – ALFA LAVAL AB ALFA.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 210 FROM SEK 201; 18/04/2018 – IMERYS WORKING WITH JPMORGAN AND ROTHSCHILD ON SALE OF ITS TILES BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 21/03/2018 – Business Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 10/04/2018 – GREAT PLAINS ENERGY INC GXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Said to Consider Spinning Out Quorum Blockchain Unit

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

