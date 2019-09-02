Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Trimmed Stake as Valuation Declined; Shareholder Marshall Wace Llp Lifted Whirlpool (WHR) Position

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 1437.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 31,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The hedge fund held 33,197 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 2,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $139.09. About 556,076 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY Adj EPS $14.50-Adj EPS $15.50; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Plans EUR-Denominated, Fixed-Rate 10-Year Issuance; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Outlook; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.81 billion for 18.81 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Exxon FPSO arrives for work off Guyana – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Chem Bancorp has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Yhb Investment Advsr Inc has 1.45% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh reported 1.73% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Principal holds 7.59 million shares. The California-based Brouwer And Janachowski Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Greatmark Invest Incorporated holds 0.69% or 26,945 shares in its portfolio. Sprott Inc invested in 1.05% or 60,150 shares. Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,680 shares. Apriem Advsrs holds 4.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 190,802 shares. Triangle Wealth owns 47,863 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corporation invested in 0.3% or 94,242 shares. Proffitt & Goodson Inc reported 9,578 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 328,173 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Tributary Capital Management Limited Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Cap Inc Al holds 0.6% or 10,007 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 2,465 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% stake. Ls Investment Advsr Lc holds 3,777 shares. Of Oklahoma reported 3,715 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 55,293 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.02% stake. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 2,720 shares. Captrust Advisors invested in 0% or 310 shares. Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). New York-based M&T Commercial Bank Corporation has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.06% or 231,010 shares. Pennsylvania reported 48,029 shares. Brandes Prtn LP has invested 0.09% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Charles Schwab Invest owns 0.04% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 475,704 shares.