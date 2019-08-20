Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Cut Its Position as Share Value Declined; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Position In Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Was Boosted

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 9.30 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 72.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 36,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,304 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 50,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.18. About 3.02 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Terril Brothers has invested 0.29% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northcoast Asset Management Ltd owns 11,105 shares. First Fiduciary Counsel accumulated 158,138 shares or 2.36% of the stock. Wright Ser has 0.38% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,553 shares. City Hldg Com holds 76,032 shares. Ashfield Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.69% or 78,158 shares. 1.94 million are owned by Hexavest. Stevens First Principles Advsr invested in 2.35% or 48,791 shares. Veritas Investment Mgmt Llp owns 2,640 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson, Kansas-based fund reported 17,988 shares. Verus Partners holds 9,524 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Northstar Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 76,835 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Kornitzer Management Ks holds 650,107 shares. Natixis LP reported 175,620 shares.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Us Reit Etf (FTY) by 17,750 shares to 116 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,778 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Mid (VO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0.03% or 293,629 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management owns 19,584 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar reported 14,204 shares. Kings Point Management reported 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mirae Asset Global Commerce holds 17,074 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc accumulated 4.32M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Mackenzie Finance Corp accumulated 7,990 shares or 0% of the stock. Lawson Kroeker Management Ne stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Citigroup invested in 791,773 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Auxier Asset Mgmt owns 13,552 shares. Btr holds 163,719 shares. Rodgers Brothers has 20,200 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Salem Counselors invested in 210 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 310,229 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

