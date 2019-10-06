Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Advisors Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $1.58 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Sempra Energy (SRE) Valuation Rose, Rare Infrastructure LTD Cut Its Holding by $5.46 Million

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 20,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 141,626 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.85M, up from 120,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.59M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 39,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 901,198 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.86M, down from 941,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $147.23. About 1.01M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas; 08/05/2018 – Southern California summer/winter natgas supply could fall short -regulators; 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS APPROVED ACQUISITION OF ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS, INCLUDING EFH’S ABOUT 80-PCT OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Texas With Oncor (Correct); 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Oncor; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 151,965 shares to 55,493 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,730 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $381.99 million for 26.10 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold SRE shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.