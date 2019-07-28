Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder 1832 Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Targa Res (TRGP) Shareholder Peconic Partners Has Boosted Its Holding by $61.08 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 677.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 1.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.04 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 1.34 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 44.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 15,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,563 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 35,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Apple, Chevron, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

