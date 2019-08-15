Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined While National Asset Management Boosted Its Stake; Luminus Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Valero Energy (VLO) by $29.79 Million as Shares Declined

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 65.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 354,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 187,544 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91M, down from 542,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $76. About 3.52M shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 5,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 50,819 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 45,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 17.63M shares traded or 65.54% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,743 shares to 100,763 shares, valued at $19.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 1,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,692 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 21,440 shares to 267,390 shares, valued at $14.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 1.65 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.