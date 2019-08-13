Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined While Capital Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding by $383,840; First Long Island Investors Has Decreased Its Apple Com (AAPL) Holding by $6.13 Million

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $70.52. About 8.32M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 32,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 63,870 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.13 million, down from 96,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $947.65B market cap company. The stock increased 4.60% or $9.21 during the last trading session, reaching $209.69. About 38.20 million shares traded or 41.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Europe Rev $13.85B; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 24/05/2018 – Hon Hai shifts Wisconsin LCD factory plan to small displays for Apple instead of TV panels, sources say; 19/03/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple’s next event may reveal cheaper iPads and MacBook Air; 29/03/2018 – DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S; 23/03/2018 – Co.Exist: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week; 24/05/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Jury in San Jose awards Apple $539 million from Samsung; says Samsung infringed five patents with; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 10/05/2018 – Apple hits record high amid lengthy winning streak

