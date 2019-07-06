Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Rose While Benin Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Union Bankshares Upped Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake by $1.71 Million as Valuation Rose

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 40,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $134.23. About 827,493 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory reported 84,141 shares. Cullinan Associates Inc stated it has 1.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.92% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 150,225 shares. Sather Group Inc invested in 14,373 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 5,029 shares or 0.2% of the stock. First Merchants Corporation has invested 0.78% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Holowesko Prtn Ltd reported 12.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Washington Capital Management invested in 22,925 shares. 8,785 were reported by Community Svcs Grp Limited Liability. Eagle Ridge Inv has invested 2.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lincluden Mgmt Limited owns 32,007 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Summit Wealth Advsr Llc has 48,237 shares. Thomas Story & Son Lc reported 51,420 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 97,925 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17,251 shares.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,460 shares to 19,704 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,385 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.60 million activity. Shares for $41,283 were bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR.