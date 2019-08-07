Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined While Tctc Holdings Cut Its Holding; National Grid Plc (NGG) Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $752,840

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 9,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 127,855 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, down from 137,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $70.23. About 9.11M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 7,972 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 245,142 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 4.35% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 12/04/2018 – National Grid Finance Costs Expected to Benefit From Gains of c.GBP60M; 17/05/2018 – National Grid FY 2018 Profit Rose 24%; 12/04/2018 – National Grid Headline Group EBIT Revised Down Due to Impact of Storms; 11/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 930P FROM 900P; 01/05/2018 – National Grid: Pact for Potential Sale of 25% of Cadent Gas; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC – FY UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT UP 4% TO £3.5BN; 22/05/2018 – Ofgem to probe National Grid UK demand forecasting; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – LARGELY OFFSET AT EARNINGS LEVEL BY BENEFITS TO FINANCE COSTS AND A LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms National Grid, NGG and NGET; Outlooks Stable; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC -FY GROUP RETURN ON EQUITY OF 12.3% (2016/17: 11.7%)

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,145 shares to 40,549 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

