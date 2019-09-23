Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined While Manchester Capital Management Decreased Position by $389,424; As Deluxe (DLX) Stock Price Rose, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Increased Position by $634,680

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 1186.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 15,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 17,204 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, up from 1,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 652,671 shares traded or 101.74% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q Rev $492M-$499M; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.29-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX, A PROVIDER OF CUSTOM MARKETING PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Added 10c to 1Q EPS; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 5,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 29,547 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 34,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 19.86M shares traded or 84.62% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $284.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,500 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 5,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,030 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold DLX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.17 million shares or 0.21% less from 37.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T reported 36,146 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda accumulated 17,204 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Zacks Invest holds 45,857 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And has invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). South Dakota Investment Council has 0.05% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Pennsylvania-based Orrstown has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Fuller Thaler Asset Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Geode Capital Management Lc reported 715,387 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 910 shares. Foster Motley invested in 14,098 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 169,358 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Limited. Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.01% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation invested in 869,866 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Gm Advisory Group Inc invested in 6,466 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Syntal Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.82% or 49,771 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.91% or 280.88M shares in its portfolio. 150,906 are held by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Corecommodity Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,885 shares. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust owns 33,912 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs invested in 1.35M shares. Maryland Mngmt invested 0.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 1.22% or 978,324 shares in its portfolio. Plancorp Lc has invested 1.44% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 4.91 million shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv, New York-based fund reported 245 shares.