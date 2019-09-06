Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined While Lincoln National Has Increased Its Position; Envestnet Asset Management Has Raised Its Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Position by $4.97 Million as Valuation Declined

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 272.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 32,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 44,128 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, up from 11,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.66. About 91,216 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK – IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHARE AS PER NEW PROPOSAL BASED ON HIGHER FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.9085 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades LaSalle, IL GO Debt To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED THREE PROPOSALS FROM PEBBLEBROOK; 01/05/2018 – JLL one of America’s Best Employers according to Forbes; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT IS SAID TO SEEK $1 BILLION FOR PROPERTY FUND; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS AT $2.75 BLN; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE DEAL IS SAID TO VALUE LASALLE AT $33.50 A SHARE; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – UNDER AMENDMENT, EXTENSION OF MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM JUNE 2021 TO MAY 2023; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Net $40.3M

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 4,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 68,707 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, up from 64,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $70.68. About 4.80 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 40,380 shares to 547,571 shares, valued at $34.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 208,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,432 shares, and cut its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Republic Invest Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 1,978 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 182,800 shares. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 14,392 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 122,599 shares. Profund Limited Liability Com holds 6,310 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability reported 10,868 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Enterprise holds 0% or 42 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 54,257 shares. 50,195 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj &. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 46,536 shares. 30,977 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 32,228 shares. Huntington National Bank owns 849 shares.

