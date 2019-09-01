Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined While Budros Ruhlin & Roe Increased Stake by $1.08 Million; Cardinal Capital Management Has Lowered Its Kaman (KAMN) Holding by $6.61 Million as Valuation Rose

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 163.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 13,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 21,763 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 8,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kaman Corp (KAMN) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 113,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The institutional investor held 785,006 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.88M, down from 898,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kaman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $58.39. About 108,749 shares traded. Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) has declined 2.54% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KAMN News: 02/04/2018 – KAMAN DISTRIBUTION GROUP SAYS BRYAN LARSON APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE & ADMINISTRATION; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 AEROSPACE SALES OF $750.0 MLN TO $780.0 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 46C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kaman Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAMN); 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $35.0 MLN; 05/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 16.79% STAKE IN KAMAN CORPORATION; 07/05/2018 – Kaman 1Q EPS 50c; 02/04/2018 – Bryan Larson Appointed Senior VP, Finance and Administration; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP – REVISED 2018 OUTLOOK

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.50 million are held by Adage Cap Prns Grp Incorporated. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa owns 0.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 129,500 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt invested in 61,075 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Sterneck Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,141 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.07% or 89,989 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 900,266 shares. Meritage Mngmt invested in 15,281 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Modera Wealth Mgmt owns 0.42% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 27,732 shares. 272,199 were reported by Dearborn Lc. Gibson Lc has 0.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The stated it has 1.07 million shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Baltimore has 0.37% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.05% or 100,000 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 83,406 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Texas-based Beck Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.57% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold KAMN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.28 million shares or 4.22% less from 25.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 36,543 shares in its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Lc holds 0% in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) or 25,598 shares. Etrade Mngmt Lc reported 7,305 shares. Fmr Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN). 5,684 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Advsrs Asset Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 32,049 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0% stake. State Street stated it has 0% in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN). Moreover, Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) for 72,009 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 797 shares stake. Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 33 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications has 38,030 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) for 1,419 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.01% in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN).

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 251,058 shares to 817,295 shares, valued at $38.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 50,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).