Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined While Blue Chip Partners Decreased Holding; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $419,526

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 82.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 7,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 17,206 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $938,000, up from 9,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 4,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 29,552 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, down from 34,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis accumulated 0.06% or 146,283 shares. Westfield Capital Company Lp holds 0.04% or 109,060 shares in its portfolio. Orleans Capital La invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc invested 0.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2.05 million shares. Btim has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Amg National National Bank & Trust holds 32,839 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 115,912 are owned by Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Co. Citizens Northern stated it has 19,965 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 59,708 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.15% or 11.21M shares. Bartlett & Co Limited Co has 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tru Inv Advsr Lc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mercer Cap Advisers Inc has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited holds 0.05% or 138,219 shares.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $429.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,929 shares to 1,870 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 18,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,890 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $446.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,488 shares to 88,467 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hugh Johnson Lc has invested 0.74% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company owns 0.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,864 shares. The Arkansas-based Garrison Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Beech Hill Advsrs has 0.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Macnealy Hoover Invest Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 54,574 shares. Timber Hill Ltd Llc has 0.44% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7,541 shares. 33,169 were reported by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 4.91M shares. Canal Ins has 105,000 shares for 2.65% of their portfolio. 3,568 were reported by Davidson Invest Advsr. Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 29,577 shares in its portfolio. Bristol John W Inc Ny reported 1,256 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% or 6,468 shares in its portfolio. Patten Grp has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

