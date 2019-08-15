Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined While Apriem Advisors Increased Its Position; Karpas Strategies Decreased Its Fox Cl A (FOXA) Stake by $1.64 Million

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 190,802 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42M, up from 179,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $67.44. About 4.89M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS

Karpas Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (FOXA) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc sold 45,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% . The institutional investor held 22,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 68,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fox Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.25. About 2.60 million shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 27/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – JEFFREY W. UBBEN STEPS DOWN FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast backs Sky bid with £23bn of loans; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY 21CF STATEMENT ON TAKEOVER PANEL RULING; 19/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – 5% INCREASE IN LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE TO £10.1 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 07/05/2018 – Comcast arranging financing with banks for all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox: Reuters; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – CABLE NETWORK PROGRAMMING QUARTERLY SEGMENT OIBDA INCREASED 16% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER TO $1.68 BLN

